PICS: Kriti Sanon and her rumored BF Kabir Bahia spotted wearing same shrug during their Greece vacation

Kriti Sanon is currently having a lovely time during her 34th birthday vacation in Greece. The actress has been flooding her social media with images of the fun time she is having with her sister Nupur Sanon and other friends.

When she dropped her vacay visuals earlier, fans thought that her rumored beau Kabir Bahia was behind the lenses, clicking those gorgeous images. Now, eagle-eyed netizens have spotted them wearing the same black shrug, hinting that it’s more than just friendship.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia wearing the same shrug in Greece spark dating rumors

On July 27, Kriti Sanon celebrated her birthday surrounded by her loved ones in Greece. Since then, the actress has been soaking in the sun and enjoying the wind and the view of the foreign country. A while ago, she took to social media and shared a carousel of images with her sister, Nupur Sanon.

On the other hand, her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia also dropped a picture with his friends on his Instagram. While Sanon’s fans were delighted to see the happy face of the National Award-winning actress, some turned Sherlock and found a similarity between both Kriti and Kabir’s images.

If you scroll through her photo dump dropped nearly four hours ago, you will find multiple images of the Mimi actress donning a black and white bohemian shrug. Back to Karan’s post, he is also donning the same shrug in the image. Don’t miss out on the white tattoos that both of them sported.

Fans react to Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia wearing the same shrug in Greece

Looking at their images, netizens were convinced that both of them are enjoying the Greece vacation together. A user commented on Kabir’s post, “Black jacket same as Kriti Sanon,” while another wrote, “Kriti gotta handsome boy.” A third penned, “Kabir bahia dating kriti.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in her upcoming mystery-thriller movie, Do Patti. The film also marks her debut as a producer with her production house, Blue Butterfly Films.

