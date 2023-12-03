Who was Silloo Manekshaw? Know all about Sam Manekshaw’s wife portrayed by Sanya Malhotra in Sam Bahadur

The spotlight is currently shining on the newly released biographical drama, Sam Bahadur, not just for its compelling storytelling but also for the stellar performances by its cast. Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of Sam Manekshaw in this narrative directed by Meghna Gulzar. Sanya Malhotra portrays the character of Silloo Manekshaw, Sam's wife, adding depth to the story, while Fatima Sana Shaikh embodies the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

As the film sheds light on India’s first Field Marshal and his remarkable feats, it's equally important to delve into the details about the woman who stood as his pillar of strength—Silloo, his wife.

Silloo Manekshaw was a talented painter

As per The Week Magazine, Silloo Manekshaw, born as Silloo Bode, was an alumna of Mumbai’s Sir J.J. School of Art, showcasing her immense talent as an artist and painter. Her artistic prowess was evident through the adorned walls of every residence the Manekshaw family called home. Notably, their retirement sanctuary, the picturesque bungalow named Stavka in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to Silloo's creativity, as she conceptualized and designed the tranquil abode herself.

Sam Manekshaw and Silloo Manekshaw’s love story

Sam Manekshaw and Silloo tied the knot in 1939 and were later blessed with two daughters, Sherry and Maya. According to the magazine, Sam charmed Silloo at a dinner party in Lahore when she was visiting her sister and brother-in-law, a doctor in the British Indian army. She was his support, while also being the one who kept him grounded.

In the words of Sherry Batliwala to the mentioned magazine, “He (Sam) was quite aware that he was extremely charming and good looking. But mother would put him straight. She would remind him that he came from a middle-class family in Amritsar.”

Silloo Manekshaw’s concern for welfare of people

According to the magazine’s account, Silloo's foremost priority was the well-being of those in her vicinity, and her notable contribution to Coonoor involved the establishment of a clinic for the underprivileged—an enduring charitable institution that continues its noble service to this day. She raised funds for these altruistic endeavors by directing plays at the staff college and by selling her paintings.

Silloo Manekshaw’s death

In 2001, Silloo bid farewell at the age of 90, after suffering through lung cancer. Sam Manekshaw took his leave on June 27, 2008, finding his final resting place in a Parsi cemetery in Ooty, alongside the eternal repose of Silloo.

Sherry, their daughter, shared poignant insights with the magazine, expressing, “He (Sam) was a devoted family man. We were his wealth.”

Sanya Malhotra on playing Silloo Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur

In an interview with IANS, actress Sanya Malhotra credited director Meghna Gulzar for her portrayal of Silloo Manekshaw in the movie Sam Bahadur. She expressed, “The challenge was to play her the best way and I got to know from Meghna Gulzar how their daughters want them to be portrayed in the right way.”

Sam Bahadur, led by Vicky Kaushal, is currently running in cinemas.

