‘Bahar wo haste hai’ reveals Costao's Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he slams censor board for interference in Bollywood films; claims ‘humara cinema kisi level…’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who recently grabbed headlines with his film Costao, has now made headlines for his strong comments on the censor board’s interference in Bollywood films. He criticized the cuts imposed by the board. The actor also revealed that Indian films are often laughed at on the global stage.

In a recent interview with Lallantop Cinema, Nawazuddin Siddiqui strongly criticized the frequent interference of India’s censor boards, saying such cuts often strip a film of its original vision and kill the director’s perspective entirely. He emphasized that this constant tampering makes it difficult for Indian cinema to thrive creatively and stand out on a global stage.

The Costao actor further explained that if Indian cinema continues with excessive censorship, it will never make an impact on global platforms. He highlighted that while films in other countries are made with creative freedom and accepted openly, Indian cinema needs to evolve to that level to be taken seriously internationally.

Nawazuddin cited films like All We Imagine As Light and Court, which have been widely appreciated at global festivals, as examples of the potential of Indian cinema when it embraces originality.

He stressed that if censorship continues to dominate, Indian films may never reach that world-class level and will remain a subject of mockery at international events. The actor said, “Jo cinema hai jo jata hai bahar wo dekh ke wo haste hai ki yeh kya hai." (Those who watch our cinema abroad laugh and say, 'What is this?')

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further shared that when Indian films go to international festivals, makers are often asked about scenes with large dance numbers, wondering where the performers go after those sequences. He pointed out that this format, where heroes play guitars on the streets, is also being questioned.

However, the Thama actor admitted that to compete internationally, realistic films need to showcase things without cuts. According to him, without this, it’s tough to make a mark on a global level. He also noted that it’s these small independent films that help bring respect and recognition to the country.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Costao, directed by Sejal Shah. He played the role of a customs officer in the crime drama. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar Huli, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, and others. You can catch the movie on ZEE5.

