Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor slay in casual looks as they head to Alibaug after her pre-birthday celebration with paps: WATCH

Alia Bhatt is turning 32 on March 15, 2025. Ahead of her special day, the actress and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, had a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi. After her pre-birthday celebration, the couple was spotted heading to Alibaug. Alia and Ranbir absolutely slayed their casual looks.

Today, March 13, 2025, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at the ferry terminal in Mumbai as they headed off to Alibaug. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had a smile on her face while Ranbir waved at the cameras. He even stopped to pose for a selfie with a fan.

Alia looked stunning in a peach kurta with white embroidery paired with white pants. She kept her look simple with no makeup and a half-knot hairstyle. She wore delicate earrings, a small black bindi, and sunglasses. Ranbir donned a beige shirt and pants with a pair of shades. He was sporting a moustache, which is presumably his look for the upcoming movie Love & War.

Watch Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s video here!

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated her birthday in advance with the paparazzi. After cutting the cake, the Alpha star danced cutely and fed it to herself. Then she offered some cake to her husband. Ranbir was seen putting some cake on Alia’s nose in an adorable moment. He proceeded to give her a sweet kiss on the forehead.

The couple also posed with the paps for a few pictures. Ranbir was seen holding Alia in a protective embrace as she sat in front of him.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to reunite on the big screen after their 2022 film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. They are playing the lead roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

During today’s meet-and-greet, Ranbir shared, “Love & War is something, which is, I think, every actor's dream, to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed under the master Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago.”

The magnum opus is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026.