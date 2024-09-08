Yo Yo Honey Singh says he doesn’t 'give a s*** about allegations of making misogynistic songs; ‘Sirf main hi kyun galat hoon?’

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of those pillars of revolutionizing Punjabi music for global audiences, especially making it a rage in Bollywood. However, many times, the lyrics of his songs are infamously termed as objectionable and misogynistic. The rapper-singer has now spoken to The Times of India, where he wondered why others doing the same are never questioned, but people only find him as an easy target.

“I don’t give a s*** but I think I should answer this,” Yo Yo Honey Singh started by saying this while giving an example of how veteran lyricist Gulzar wrote, ‘Beedi jalaile jigar se piya, jigar mein badi aag hai’. Singh specifically asked, “Jigar kahan hota hai aurat ka? This is misogynistic for me. ‘Zuban pe laga namak ishq ka’, why is he talking about the tongue of a woman...main yeh sab sunke bada hua hoon. Sirf main hi kyun galat hoon?”

Honey Singh said that he never addressed these allegations so people thought he was an easy target but he wouldn’t keep quiet anymore. When specifically asked about his lyrics objectifying women, Honey went “Aise thodi na hota hai”. The Chaar Botal Vodka singer expressed that earlier there were similar songs but they sounded okay to people.

Honey said that he is not yet talking about controversial tracks like Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. “Par Honey Singh ko hi kyun gaali di jaati hai aur unko aap legend bolte ho? Main bhi bolta hoon. Hum dual personalities leke chal rahe hain aaj ke daur mein. Modernise bhi ho rahe hain par backward bhi soch rahe hain,” the 41-year-old said.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has given some of the chartbusters in his glorious career, including Angreji Beat, Party All Night, Lungi Dance, Blue Eyes, Sunny Sunny, Chaar Botal Vodka, Aata Majhi Satakli, Yaar Naa Miley, Desi Kalakar, Blue Eyes among others. The rapper was on a break from 2014 to 2021 due to his mental health issues and battle with substance abuse.

He is back in the limelight now, but his latest albums are receiving only lukewarm responses. Singh awaits the release of his Netflix documentary, which is currently in the making and chronicles his glorious life and controversial struggle.

