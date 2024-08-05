Zayed Khan opens up on bond with Hrithik Roshan post-divorce with sister Sussanne; 'There is extreme acceptance from everyone'

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in 2000. However, they got divorced in 2014—the ex-couple co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In a new interview, Sussanne's brother and actor Zayed Khan opened up about his bond with Hrithik and his family and candidly said that they are a modern family.

In a new interview with Zoom, Zayed Khan was asked to share his relationship with his sister Sussanne Khan's ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan, and his family. He shared that he still seeks Roshan's advice when in doubt.

Calling Hrithik 'very good,' Zayed shared that he really loves him. The actor continued that they never drifted apart and did everything a brother-in-law should do during their tough time. "While it was and when it wasn’t… we were always the same because, at the end of the day, his children are my children. They have grown up in my hands. We are too mature for all of this. There are more important things. It was their choice, and what had to happen, happened," he said.

Zayed was further asked about how family get-togethers look for them, and he compared his family to the popular American sitcom Modern Family and said they are like the new modern family. He continued, "There is extreme acceptance from everyone. It has taken a while to get there, but now that it is together, it is beautiful. We all party together, we get together under one roof, and have a ball.”

Currently, Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad, while Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni. They both are quite frank on social media and interact with each other's Instagram posts.

On the professional front, Hrithik was recently seen in Fighter. After the film's massive success, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others, he is all set to star in War 2. This action-packed film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Jr NTR in a pivotal role. Fans eagerly await to see Hrithik Roshan creating magic on big screens again.

