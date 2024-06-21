Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's instructor admits training her is 'challenging' due to 1st pregnancy: 'We are preparing for a healthy baby'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to embrace parenthood in September 2024. Recently, the mom-to-be shared pictures of her flaunting baby bump, and fans gushed over her pregnancy glow.

Ahead of it, celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani revealed how Deepika is exercising and keeping her body and the baby fit during the pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone's exercise and training during pregnancy revealed

During a conversation with NDTV Swirlster, celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani opened up about Deepika Padukone's training during her pregnancy.

She said they are looking at the training holistically as the actress is carrying a child. They are going through a pre-natal routine with her, ensuring every trimester is different, preparing for a healthy baby, and ensuring she is at her best through pregnancy.

"It's not only how she is looking at the outside, and with Deepika, she is so in tune with herself so it's beautiful to work with someone who is already aware. So we are looking at a healthy time in her life where she is enjoying her pregnancy, she is moving, she's so active," the trainer added.

Calling Padukone beautiful and very athletic, Anshuka, who trained her during the film Gehraiyaan, added that during the film, she taught the mom-to-be how to be a teacher because she was a yoga teacher in the movie.

Speaking more about her training, Parwani further added, "It's so challenging and different cause it's her 1st pregnancy, so she is also learning about her body as we move on. So it's almost like we are on this journey together."

Deepika Padukone drops baby bump pictures

On June 19, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture. In the snap, we can see the actress flaunting her baby bump, wearing a chic black bodycon outfit.

She also posted three monochromatic pictures on her account. In the first picture, she can be seen smiling ear-to-ear whole; the second snap captures her baby bump, and in the third picture, the mum-to-be's pregnancy glow is unmissable.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry (pizza emoji)."

Reacting to her pictures, one fan wrote, "Deepika Padukone’s baby bump omg." Another said, "My baby." A third fan wrote, "Queen Deepika Padukone fr." "Mother is Mothering," said a fourth fan. Others were also seen dropping lovely comments as they expressed their delightfulness.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's cute pregnancy announcement

On February 29, 2024, the parents-to-be announced their pregnancy in a collaborative post on Instagram. Sharing a picture featuring various baby outfits, the couple captioned it with prayer and nazar amulet emojis. The text inside the picture mentioned that their baby will arrive in September 2024.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. She will next be seen in the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD and will share the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Up next, the Chennai Express actress also has Rohit Shetty's iconic cop universe Singham Again. Apart from her, the cast of the film also features her husband Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile, the film will be released in Diwali 2024. Notably, the film was initially scheduled for an August 15 release.

