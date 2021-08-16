The Past Blast: When Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna were to play the three Musketeer's

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have acted together in multiple films including some iconic ones like Chupke Chupke and Sholay. Both Big B and Dharmendra are named among the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema, with unparalleled fan following across the nation in their peak era. Back in the 1970s, multiple producers tried to bring the duo together, however, very few succeeded. Not many are aware of the fact that when Sholay was in the making, the writer duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar along with GP Sippy and Ramesh Sippy were planning another film with Dharmendra and Bachchan.

The creative team was working on a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic The Three Musketeer’s and had even locked the leading men in Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar. The film was titled Teen Farishtey. Just when everything was moving smooth, there was a delay in shooting schedule of Sholay, which resulted in the date diaries of Big B and Dharmendra going haywire.

Owing to the same, the makers decided to put the film on hold. A couple of years later in 1976, the same subject was revived again, this time with Pramod Chakravorthy as the director. While Bachchan and Dharmendra continued to be a part of the film, Sanjeev Kumar was then replaced by Vinod Khanna. Yet again, the film was put on hold due to some creative differences and it finally took off in 1979 as Jagir with Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty and Danny Denzongpa leading the cast. The film released in 1984 during the Diwali weekend and proved to be a blockbuster.

The camaraderie between Dharmendra and Mithun (which was to be originally played by Bachchan in early 1970s) was said to be the major highlights of Jagir. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such trivia on the films that never saw the light of day for some reason.

Also Read| The Past Blast: When a Salim Khan flop inspired Subhash Ghai's Ram Lakhan with Jackie Shroff & Anil Kapoor