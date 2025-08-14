Coolie: Did Aamir Khan's cameo as a villain Dahaa work for the audience? Twitterati call him 'sasta Rolex'

Coolie, featuring the legendary Rajinikanth, has officially hit theatres and is currently trending at an all-time high. This film has been one of the most anticipated releases of Rajinikanth as the actor completed 50 remarkable years in the Indian film industry. Audiences are hailing the megastar's performance, while Nagarjuna's portrayal of the villain is receiving high praise as well. However, it's Aamir Khan's striking appearance that has taken social media by storm.

Netizens react to Aamir Khan's cameo in Coolie

Fans are stunned to see Aamir Khan in his rugged, tattooed look that perfectly fits the character. Many fans have flocked to Twitter to share their honest reviews and opinions about Coolie. A large segment of users is lauding Aamir's bold look and his acting mettle, commending his ability to deliver yet another memorable performance.

However, there are also voices within the audience who feel that Aamir Khan's cameo, while impressive, but isn't essential to the film's overall narrative. Many have shared their blunt opinions.

One fan wrote, "Coolie second half review: One high high high high mass elevation after another BGM on beast mode. Aamir Khan, Upendra & Rajinikanth — acting at absolute top notch levels!"

Another person said, "Sasta #Rolex #AamirKhan #CoolieReview." Many others also stated their review.

Here's how netizens react

As earlier reported by Pinkvilla, Coolie has ended its presales with insane collections of Rs 183 crore for the opening weekend worldwide.

According to Pinkvilla's review, Coolie is a standalone venture with a decent storyline and neat execution. While the screenplay fails partly, the Rajinikanth starrer is still a fun watch meant for big screens.

To note, War 2 and Coolie have clashed at the box office as both released today (August 14) on big screens.

Along with Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva, Coolie boasts many prominent stars like Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has received an A certification from the Censor Board. Apart from Tamil, the movie is also released in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

