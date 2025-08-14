Box Office Trends: Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer War 2 headed for a Rs 27 crore start in Hindi

The Hrithik Roshan and NTR-led War 2 has opened below expectations in Hindi as the very early trends are indicating first-day business in the range of Rs 26.00 crore to Rs 28.00 crore. The opening has come below expectations, and the hope is on the film to make use of the extended holiday period over the next 3-days to hit a respectable number through the extended weekend.

As off 5.30 PM, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has collected Rs 9.75 crore in the national chains including advances for the remaining shows, and is looking for a total closing at Rs 12.75 crore to Rs 13.25 crore. The national chain contribution for War 2 will be around 45 percent to 50 percent, which puts the first day business projection in the above range.

The collections were not up-to the mark in the mass belts too, and the eyes are now on the business of War 2 on Independence Day. The early reports from the audience are not in the film’s favour, but we will get the real idea of word of mouth based on the theatrical trend in the coming days.

War 2 should have definitely taken a bigger start in Hindi, but it’s probably the case of assets – teaser, trailer, and music - not landing as well in the cinema-going audience. On the plus, War 2 is flirting to be the number one opening, battling Chhaava, and the trend in the evening and night shows will decide the final outcome.

In the era where most production houses opt for corporate bookings and self-buyings, YRF has managed to stay out of the rat race even in a scenario like this, and this deserves a special mention, as the easiest thing to do in this scenario is to buy tickets for the sake of perception.

Note: These are numbers are based on very early trends and the actuals may vary. We will update the same by the end of the day!

