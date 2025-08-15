Coolie (Hindi) Day 2 Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film jumps to Rs 6.50 crore on Independence Day

The Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj-led Coolie has seen a 50 percent jump in collections on the second day as early trends indicate Independence Day business in the range of Rs 6.25 crore to Rs 6.75 crore. With this, the two-day total of Coolie stands at Rs 10.75 crore, and the film will be looking at an extended opening weekend in the range of Rs 20.00 crore.

The Independence Day jump should have been bigger, but the reports are probably mixed, curtailing the chances of a big number. At one point of time through the advance sales cycle based on the trends, Coolie looking like a Rs 6.50 crore opener, but the film settled with a first day of Rs 4.25 crore. The film is doing well in single screens and will probably be the second highest-grossing Tamil Film in Hindi by the end of its run, which is good for optics, but the success tag would depend on the business it does post Monday.

The film has faced competition with War 2 in Hindi, and could have done better without the opponent, as both the films catered largely to the masses. Coolie is continuing to do well in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and even Andhra Pradesh/Telangana on the second day, though some early cracks are visible on the second day in international markets.

The Independence Day holiday has helped Coolie, though the jump had the scope to be higher given that the film has seen a release on about 1400 screens in North India.

Here’s a look at day-wise box office of Coolie

Thursday: Rs 4.25 crore

Friday: Rs 6.50 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 10.75 crore

