Did Dhanush like ex father-in-law and superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie? Here's how he reacted

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, has been released, and fans are thrilled to see the megastar on screen once again. The anticipation for this movie's release has been in the air for quite a while now. With the movie finally being released, audience reviews are pouring in. Popular star Dhanush has also shared his opinion on Coolie.

Dhanush shares his reaction to Coolie

After attending an early screening of Coolie, Dhanush shared his thoughts with the media and the audience gathered outside the theaters. In a viral video, Dhanush can be seen leaving the theater after watching the film featuring Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna.

He rushed out of the theater after seeing the Thalaiva on screen again. When asked for his opinion about the film, Dhanush gave a big thumbs up while smiling before getting into his car. His positive response shows that the actor enjoyed the film to the fullest. The actor was dressed in a black T-shirt and bottoms for his early morning movie outing.

About Dhanush and Rajinikanth’s connection

Dhanush was married to superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The two got married on November 18, 2004. The couple have two children, Yatra and Linga. However, after nearly two decades of their marriage, they decided to part ways and ended their relationship in 2024.

Recently, Dhanush was all over the headlines after his relationship rumors spread on the internet. Dhanush has been reportedly dating Mrunal Thakur, but it has not been confirmed yet.

On the professional front, Dhanush was last seen in the lead role for the film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The drama flick featured him in the role of a beggar, with actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and many more in key roles.

Speaking about Coolie, netizens have flooded social media with their strong opinion. A massive section of the audience is all praises for Lokesh Kanagaraj's directional movie. However, a few have expressed their disappointment as the Coolie didn't meet their expectations. Coolie has been released in theaters on August 14.

