Resident Playbook and lead Go Yoon Jung top buzzworthy drama and actor lists beating Weak Hero Class 2

Medical drama Resident Playbook continued its soaring ratings as it reached its second half. It became the most buzzworthy drama with its protagonist Go Yoon Jung taking the top spot on the actor list for, both for two consecutive weeks. With the romance build-up of the leads, Jung Joon Won made it to the second spot among the actors, as per Good Data Corporation’s latest report.

Following Resident Playbook closely, we have globally popular action thriller Weak Hero Class 2. Its actors Park Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Young and Ryeoun lie at No. 3, 7, 8, relatively on the buzzworthy actors list. JTBC's Heavenly Ever After is also charting well and has been one of the most buzzed-about dramas right from its release. It ranks at No. 3 and its leads Kim Hye Ja and Son Suk Ku lie at No. 8 and 9 respectively.

Kim Hye Ja moved down one place from last week's spot and Son Suk Ku debuted this week. New Recruit 3 continued to be in the top 3 three consecutive times, by ranking No. 2 this week. The Haunted Palace and The Divorce Insurance took third and fourth spots among buzzworthy dramas and the former's actors Bona and Yook Sungjae ranked #6 and #7.

When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU dropped seven spots to No. 10 and Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju broke into the drama list, rounding off the top 10.

Check out the top 10 lists below.

Top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

tvN's Resident Playbook ENA's New Recruit 3 JTBC's Heavenly Ever After SBS' The Haunted Palace tvN's The Divorce Insurance KBS2's Cinderella Game KBS2's For Eagle Brothers MBC's Crushology 101 KBS2's Villains Everywhere MBC's Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju

Top 10 K-drama actors that generated the most buzz this week:

Go Yoon Jung (Resident Playbook) Jung Joon Won (Resident Playbook) Park Ji Hoon (Weak Hero Class 2) Kim Hye Ja (Heavenly Ever After) Son Suk Ku (Heavenly Ever After) Kim Ji Yeon (The Haunted Palace) Yook Sungjae (The Haunted Palace) Lee Jun Young (Weak Hero Class 2) Ryeoun (Weak Hero Class 2) IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

