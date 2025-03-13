POLL: Ahead of Be Happy, vote for your most favorite Abhishek Bachchan film on OTT; I Want To Talk to Guru

Abhishek Bachchan has consistently wowed audiences with his performances, proving his versatility as an actor. As he prepares for his upcoming film Be Happy, Pinkvilla has created a poll to determine which of his past films left the biggest impact. Cast your vote now!

1. I Want To Talk

Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want to Talk is a touching drama about a single father battling cancer while mending his strained bond with his teenage daughter.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Ritesh Shah, the film beautifully captures love, loss, and redemption. Starring Ahilya Bamroo and Johnny Lever alongside Abhishek, it premiered on November 22, 2024. Catch the heartfelt story now on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Ghoomer

R. Balki’s Ghoomer is an inspiring sports drama featuring Saiyami Kher as Anina, a talented cricketer whose dreams shatter after losing her right hand in an accident.

With the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan, a former cricketer battling his own failures, she reinvents herself as a left-handed bowler. Also starring Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi, the film hit theaters on August 18, 2023. Now, viewers can stream this uplifting story on Zee5.

3. Guru

Mani Ratnam’s classic hit Guru remains a standout in Abhishek Bachchan’s career. Sharing the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their on-screen chemistry as a married couple was a major highlight.

Loosely based on the life of business magnate Dhirubhai Ambani, the 2007 film was a box office success. Abhishek’s portrayal of Gurukant Desai is still regarded as one of his finest performances. Fans can now revisit this cinematic gem on Netflix.

4. Happy New Year

Farah Khan last directed Happy New Year in 2014, an action-comedy packed with a stellar cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah, and Boman Irani.

Despite mixed reviews, the film became a massive box office hit, delivering high-energy entertainment. Jackie Shroff took on the antagonist’s role, adding to the drama. For those looking to relive the heist-filled adventure, Happy New Year is currently streaming on Netflix.

5. Dhoom 3

The blockbuster success of Dhoom (2004) led Aditya Chopra to expand it into a full-fledged franchise. Abhishek Bachchan continued his role as ACP Jai Dixit in Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3. Released in 2013, Dhoom 3 featured Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Uday Chopra in key roles.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film became a milestone in action cinema with its thrilling heist sequences and high-speed bike chases. Fans can now watch Dhoom 3 on Amazon Prime Video.