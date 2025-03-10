Be Happy: Salman Khan’s father-daughter movie has ‘no similarity’ with Abhishek Bachchan's Prime Video film, says writer Remo D’Souza

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to take OTT by storm with his upcoming movie, Be Happy. It's a tale that explores the father-daughter relationship. In an interview, director and writer of the film, Remo D'Souza clarified that the film's story is not similar to that of Salman Khan's movie, which also showcases a father-daughter bond.

While talking to PTI, Remo D'Souza stated that he shared the script of a father-daughter movie with Salman Khan in 2017. Apparently, it was tentatively titled Dancing Dad. However, that story which he wrote has no similarities with his upcoming film, Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma.

The choreographer-filmmaker added that he isn't sure how the temporary title of Khan's film came out. In fact, it's something else and that script is still with the Tiger 3 actor. Remo added, "There is no similarity between this script and that script." He further stated that he has multiple scripts of father-daughter and the story of Be Happy took form during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

During the chat, the Race 3 director said that apart from the commercial films, all his movies are inspired by some real-life incident or experience. Even in Be Happy, the character of Shiv is thematically similar to that of his father. While the film may seem about dance, it's not based on dance. Apparently, it's a father-daughter story with several other elements which were a little difficult to get.

Sharing details about his next project, the director-choreographer stated, "There's one film that we are also trying to make with Nassar sir. It is not related to dance but something different." He also gave an update on ABDC 3 and revealed that the third part of the dance-musical franchise "will come for sure."

Advertisement

Be Happy is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under the banner Remo D'Souza Entertainment. It is written by Remo D'Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo, and Chirag Garg. Apart from Abhishek and Inayat, it also stars Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johnny Lever, and Harleen Sethi and is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 14, 2025.