Friday Night Plan Review: Babil Khan led joyful teen flick is an ode to inclusivity and brotherhood

Plot:

Siddharth (Babil Khan) is a reserved boy who has barely been noticed by anyone in his school for years. His life turns upside down when he scores the winning goal for his team in an interschool football match. All of a sudden, he becomes the most sought after guy in school and starts getting the kind of attention that he has never got in his life. He gets invited for the 'Friday Night Plan', a high profile teen party that is organised each year after the yearly football match with GS International. Through the course of the night, Sid is able to self-reflect and understand the kind of person he actually is and the kind of person that he became after the untimely demise of his father.

What Works

Friday Night Plan is an absolutely joyful film that will take you back to the happy times that you had as a teenager. The screenplay is breezy and you won't come to know how the time just flies as you begin to watch it. The film is high on feels and that helps it leave a mark even with a paper thin plot. It is a teen flick that has very strong underlying messages on self-doubt, inclusivity and brotherhood. The confrontation scenes in the film are beautifully filmed. The youth-centered plot adds to the adrenaline rush that you get when you watch the film.

What Doesn't Work

Friday Night Plan doesn't have a lot that goes against it. Yes, the film could have been slightly less generic and could have had a meatier plot. Apart from that, there's nothing to complain about this fun flick,

Watch the Friday Night Plan Trailer

Friday Night Plan Star Performances

Babil Khan essays his role of Sid, very gracefully. He plays the role of a confused teen who intends to take responsibility earlier than his age, very well.

Amrith Jayan as Sid's brother Adi is very endearing. His youthful energy really lights up the film.

Juhi Chawla just has a cameo appearance but she does well.

Every other child actor in the film adds more fun and adrenaline to this teen flick.

Friday Night Plan Movie Review Final Verdict:

Friday Night Plan is an absolute fun feel-good teen flick that will bring a smile to your face and also help you self-reflect. The film accounts for a good family watch this weekend. It is now streaming on Netflix.