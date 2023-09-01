Friday Night Plan Review: Babil Khan led joyful teen flick is an ode to inclusivity and brotherhood

Friday Night Plan is an absolutely fun film with a deep message (Credit: Netflix)
Siddharth (Babil Khan) is a reserved boy who has barely been noticed by anyone in his school for years. His life turns upside down when he scores the winning goal for his team in an interschool football match. All of a sudden, he becomes the most sought after guy in school and starts getting the kind of attention that he has never got in his life. He gets invited for the 'Friday Night Plan', a high profile teen party that is organised each year after the yearly football match with GS International. Through the course of the night, Sid is able to self-reflect and understand the kind of person he actually is and the kind of person that he became after the untimely demise of his father.
Friday Night Plan is an absolutely joyful film that will take you back to the happy times that you had as a teenager. The screenplay is breezy and you won't come to know how the time just flies as you begin to watch it. The film is high on feels and that helps it leave a mark even with a paper thin plot. It is a teen flick that has very strong underlying messages on self-doubt, inclusivity and brotherhood. The confrontation scenes in the film are beautifully filmed. The youth-centered plot adds to the adrenaline rush that you get when you watch the film.
Friday Night Plan doesn't have a lot that goes against it. Yes, the film could have been slightly less generic and could have had a meatier plot. Apart from that, there's nothing to complain about this fun flick,
Babil Khan essays his role of Sid, very gracefully. He plays the role of a confused teen who intends to take responsibility earlier than his age, very well.
Amrith Jayan as Sid's brother Adi is very endearing. His youthful energy really lights up the film.
Juhi Chawla just has a cameo appearance but she does well.
Every other child actor in the film adds more fun and adrenaline to this teen flick.
Friday Night Plan is an absolute fun feel-good teen flick that will bring a smile to your face and also help you self-reflect. The film accounts for a good family watch this weekend. It is now streaming on Netflix.
Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth PrabhuVijay De...
Rajpal Yadav, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Ayus...
Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, ...
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nishant Dahiya, Rajesh Ja...
Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Esco...
Angad Bedi, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Sa...
Rajpal Yadav, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Ayus...
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nishant Dahiya, Rajesh Ja...
Angad Bedi, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Sa...
Ameesha Patel, Sunny DeolAmeesha Patel, Sunny D...
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Aru...
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhv...
Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, ...
Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Esco...
Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie DornanAlia Bhatt, ...
Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Uma T...
Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis...
Ryan Gosling, Margot RobbieRyan Gosling, Margot...
Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth PrabhuVijay De...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev MohanSamantha Ruth Pr...
Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj
Manju Warrier, Ajith Kumar
Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan, Somayajulu J.V.,Marut...
Dhanush, Elli AvrRamDhanush, Elli AvrRam, Indhu...
Release date: 07 Sep 2023
Release date: 07 Sep 2023
Release date: 15 Sep 2023
Release date: 15 Sep 2023
Release date: 15 Sep 2023
Release date: 22 Sep 2023
Release date: 28 Sep 2023
Release date: 05 Oct 2023
Release date: 05 Oct 2023
Release date: 06 Oct 2023