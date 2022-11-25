Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Ep 1-2 Review: Supervillain Avinash Tiwary steals the show, Karan Tacker does fine

Streaming On: Netflix

Plot

The massive success of Mirzapur in the web space, germinated several other series in the similar genre - crime thriller. This created an emphasis on the viewers' desire to watch more such content from the heartland of India. Dabbling in this crime thriller genre with Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Neeraj Pandey has brought to the forefront the inspiring story of IPS officer Amit Lodha (Karan Tacker), who gives his blood and sweat to make Bihar crime-free. Relatively new to the state of Bihar, Amit finds it challenging to relate to its citizens. Two years later, it's hard to tell if Amit was ever a local resident of Bihar. Originally from Rajasthan, Amit receives a culture shock to see that the deep-rooted caste system is largely prevalent in the state, and forms the core of their politics. The first two episodes focus on establishing Chandan Mahto's (Avinash Tiwary) character from an ordinary man, a local don to finally graduating as the supervillain of the series.

What's Hot

The director's eye for detail is applause-worthy. The Bihari-ness is well captured through the aerial view of the lush farms, mud houses, and bikes wheeling through the narrow lanes. The action scenes of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter are well choreographed by Abbas Ali Moghul. Avinash Tiwary's stained teeth, brown vest, lungi, and slight paunch make him the perfect Bihari don you would love to hate. Jatin Sharma's brief yet impactful scene as Chawanprash Sahu in the second episode changes the whole tune of this story. The 90s music and the background score keep a solid hold on the state's vibe.

What's Not

The editing could have been crisp, some of the scenes looked too stretched.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter's Trailer: