Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar admits he can’t live without his phone; reveals Vaani Kapoor has ‘embarrassing search history’

Akshay Kumar is all set to come up with yet another movie of 2024 titled Khel Khel Mein, which is releasing on August 15. As the film inches towards its release date, the star cast, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal sat for an interview. While talking about the film, they also shared some fun anecdotes about their co-stars. It was at that time that Khiladi Kumar admitted that he cannot live without his mobile phone.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Akshay Kumar noted that he is among those people who can’t stay away from their phones. To this, Fardeen Khan added that he used calming music that helps him sleep better. However, all of them agreed unanimously that Ammy is the one who is unbothered about his phone.

When asked who among them can have an ‘embarrassing search history’, the Sarfira actor was quick to point at his co-star, Vaani Kapoor. It was also revealed during the chat that Fardeen has a dating app on his phone which he “downloaded but never used.” Akshay Kumar and the team of Khel Khel Mein were also in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

As he spoke to us about his career trajectory, Kumar also opened up about dealing with criticism. He stated that his reaction solely depends on the source from where it is coming. “What is the person’s background, what has the person done in life,” the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor elaborated stating that there are different kinds of criticism.

He continued, “One is a personal criticism, where the person goes personal. One is the person who wants the other person to improve, which he is saying from his heart. So, I like that kind which I take it in a very right way, I understand it, and I go for it. I have done many changes because of criticism also. When I hear a right criticism, when I understand it, and it makes sense to me, I will go for it.” Apart from these actors, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in a pivotal role in the Mudassar Aziz movie.

