Sky Force Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer sells 12,000 tickets in top chains with 1 day to go

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, is all set to hit the silver screen very soon. The patriotic aerial action movie has recorded decent pre-sales so far.

Sky Force sells 12,000 tickets in top chains for opening day

Jointly directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, Sky Force has registered a decent 12,000 admits in the top three national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. A significant chunk of tickets were sold at PVR Inox.

The full-fledged advance sale of Sky Force began today, and the response so far is pretty okayish. The movie still has one full day to register a good pre-sales. It is expected to show a better pace tomorrow as the final day usually collects double that of the previous day.

However, it must be noted that the makers have announced multiple promo codes for Sky Force, attracting the crowd to a large extent. The interest is increasing for Sky Force among the audience with discounted ticket fares. It shows how the Indian audience is price-sensitive. The offers were subjected to a limited duration. Let's see if they bring more offers tomorrow as well, the last day of the advance sale.

Sky Force heavily depends on spot booking and positive reception

As per estimates, the Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya movie is targeting to sell around 60K tickets in the top national chains for Day 1. The opening day collection of Sky Force will be heavily dependent on the initial word-of-mouth and spot bookings.

If it secures a positive reception among critics and the audience in the morning shows, the movie will see an instant boost in its sales for the evening and night shows. Pinkvilla predicted the opening day of Sky Force to be between Rs 7.50 crore and Rs 8.50 crore. It will be interesting to see if the movie can surpass this figure and get off to a double-digit start.

Are you excited to watch Sky Force in cinemas this weekend?

