The Diplomat Advance Booking Open: John Abraham's movie eyes a slow start; Relies on spot booking and word-of-mouth

John Abraham is returning with The Diplomat this weekend. Directed by Shivam Nair, the hard-hitting movie is eyeing a slow start. That's what its advance booking is hinting at!

The Diplomat lacks initial rush in pre-sales; relies on spot booking

The advance booking of the John Abraham movies was opened today in the afternoon, two days prior to its release. The reception in the pre-sales is pretty low. Though a spike in advances is expected tomorrow. However, it will be nothing striking.

Given the genre of the movie and low-key promotions, the movie heavily depends on the spot booking and walk-ins for a reasonable opening. As of now, it is likely to open around Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, which will be a very bad start for a John Abraham movie.

However, if the movie succeeds in impressing the audience with its content, it will trend well over the weekend.

The Diplomat to not have a free run

The major roadblock for The Diplomat will be the blockbuster wave of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Though its pace is relatively slow, it still has the potential to outperform all the new weekend releases.

Other than Chhaava, the thriller drama based on a true event will face Kesari Veer and Rise Of The Dragon. Though all three can co-exist well on the Holi weekend, the John Abraham starrer should aim to lead the other two.

It will be interesting to see how The Diplomat performs at the box office. For the unversed, John Abraham was last seen in Vedaa, which failed to attract the audience to the cinemas.

