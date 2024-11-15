The Sabarmati Report Review: Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashi Khanna led thriller-drama plays out well as a movie trying to propagate the idea of fearless journalism

Plot:

Samar Kumar (Vikrant Massey) is a small time Hindi movie reporter. Shloka (Barkha Singh) is his girlfriend. Samar gets the opportunity of a lifetime to work for a big Television company EBT News as a cameraman, and to be in close promixity of a very famous news presenter, Manika Rajpurohit (Ridhi Dogra). Manika and Samar go to Godhra, Gujarat to cover the 2002 Sabarmati Express Train Burning Mishap.

Samar is surprised by how Manika changes the entire narrative around the Godhra Incident. Samar's independent Hindi report which he made at the scene, highlighting the horrors of those wounded in the Godhra Incident, is quashed by the news company because it doesn't serve them well. Samar secretly asks the video archivist to preserve his report and give it to a reporter at EBT News who really wants to bring out the truth.

Samar is fired from his job and he is not hired by any media company because of his poor reputation. He has to take up odd dubbing jobs to sustain. His respect for journalism is at an all time low.

Five years after the Godhra Incident, a budding journalist at EBT News, Amrita Gill (Raashi Khanna), gets the opportunity to revisit the report on Sabarmati. She is presented Samar's report too, which she is really shocked to see. She reaches out to Samar. Samar finds himself in a very strange position because of his hate for journalism but his urge to still bring out the truth. He also doesn't know whether Amrita is really on his side or is still fangirling Manika, her inspiration to take up journalism.

Does the truth of the Godhra Incident come out or EBT News is too powerful to let the news out?

What works for The Sabarmati Report:

The Sabarmati Report makes for an engaging watch, primarily for its interesting newsroom drama. More than the incident that is said to be the spotlight, it is the fictional story built around it which is really fun to follow. Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashi Khanna deliver strong acts. The movie, despite seeming like a heavy watch, keeps things fairly light and breezy.

The Sabarmati Report gives a clear message to the journalists, and that is to be fearless. Back in the days, there weren't independent mediums and outlets where journalists could make a difference. Now, that's not a concern.

It is a shame and it is extremely terrifiying that the reason for the Godhra Fire Mishap is still disputed.

What doesn't work for The Sabarmati Report:

The Sabarmati Report's attempt to be conclusive, doesn't serve it good. Every conflict through the course of the film, tries building on a specific narrative, thus trying to make its intentions very clear. There are few randomly added scenes which have no correlation to the matter at hand.

The film doesn't give enough perspective on the matter for someone having absolutely no clue about the incident. Putting The Sabarmati Report's obviousness aside, it plays out like a well-made thriller-drama whose attempt is to empower journalists, foster fearless journalistic beliefs and give reporters speaking in Hindi, the respect they deserve.

Performances in The Sabarmati Report:

Vikrant Massey as Samar Kumar holds the film on his able soldiers. Ridhi Dogra as Manika Rajpurohit has a great aura around her and she delivers a confident performance. Raashi Khanna as Amrita Gill is a breath of fresh air and lights up the screen. All other supporting actors in the movie do a fairly good job.

Final Verdict of The Sabarmati Report:

The Sabarmati Report is a film that has its political inclinations and intentions clear. However, what really works is its engaging fictional drama created around the real life Godhra Train Burning Incident.

