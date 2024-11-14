Vikrant Massey reveals his 9-month-old son’s name getting dragged in threats after The Sabarmati Report’s trailer launched: ‘Hum kis samaj mein jee rahe hai?’

Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report is just a day away from its release. The upcoming historical drama is based on the Godhra train burning incident that took place on February 27, 2002. While the film has been garnering significant attention, the 12th Fail actor recently revealed that the threats have also included the name of his little son, Vardaan.

A report published in Free Press Journal quoted Dainik Bhaskar, in which Vikrant Massey talked about receiving threats for his upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report. The actor shared that he has been getting pressure on his social media and WhatsApp.

"Yeh log jante hai ki mein 9 months pehle, ek bacche ka pita bana hu. Mera baccha jo theek se chal bhi nahi pata, uska naam bich mein liya ja raha hai. Uski suraksha ke liye mujhe chinta mein daala ja raha hai. Hum kis samaj mein jee rahe hai? (These people know I have a son of 9 months old. I have recently become a father to a child who can’t even walk yet. They are dragging his name and I am worried about his safety. What society are we living in?)," he was quoted as saying.

The 12th Fail actor further expressed his disappointment and admitted that he doesn’t fear but feels sorry about such a situation. The actor expressed his belief stating had they been afraid, they wouldn’t have brought out the film for its release.

Notably, earlier during the trailer launch, Massey also mentioned that he had been receiving threats. He also mentioned that it was something he, along with the entire team, was handling together. "But as artists, our role is to tell stories, and this film is rooted in facts. I’m dealing with it, or rather, we as a team are collectively managing it, and we’ll handle it appropriately," he said.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report features Raashii Khanna, Ridhi Dogra, and Barkha Singh in leading roles. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Vikir Films, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release tomorrow, i.e. on November 15, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

