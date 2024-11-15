The Sabarmati Report Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra-led thriller

The highly anticipated thriller The Sabarmati Report finally hit theaters today, November 15, 2024. The Vikrant Massey-led film generated significant buzz with its teaser and trailer. Now, viewers who have watched this intense drama are sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the tweets in this article to see what the audience has to say about this engaging film before you watch it.

Twitter reviews of The Sabarmati Report are filled with praise for the performances of Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The background score, plot, storyline, and climax have also been highly appreciated.

13 Tweets to read before watching The Sabarmati Report:

A netizen shared a review and wrote, "Few films have the courage to take on the truth like #TheSabarmatiReport . It’s a gripping story brought to life by a cast that delivers performances full of emotion and power. The conviction in their eyes say it all #TheSabarmatiReportReview"

One person wrote, "The truth behind Godhra has never been told like this. It’s a film that cuts through the noise, revealing the truth behind one of India’s most tragic events. This is a must-see for anyone seeking the reality behind Godhra Kand #TheSabarmatiReportReview".

And individual posted, "#TheSabarmatiReport is real, raw and emotional.. you’ll feel the agony, the pain and other countless feelings! Certain scenes will shake you up and some will leave you with goosebumps! This is not a movie to be missed. #TheSabarmatiReportReview".

An X user wrote, "An eye-opening analysis in the Sabarmati Report reveals the impact of urbanization on water bodies. We need to act fast to restore and protect our rivers."MustWatch Sabarmati Report"

Another person shared, "A fearless cinematic journey, The Sabarmati Report stands tall with glowing reviews.#TheSabarmatiReport#TheSabarmatiReportReview".

A post read, "Just watched #TheSabarmatiReport, and it’s absolutely haunting. It’s the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll. #TheSabarmatiReportReview".

See more tweets here:

The Sabarmati Report is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Vikir Films. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

