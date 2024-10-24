Venom 3 India Final Advance Booking: Tom Hardy’s superhero movie sells 35K tickets in top National Chains

Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy in the lead role along with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, and others, is set to hit the screens this weekend. The much-awaited superhero movie recorded decent advance sales for its Paid Previews on Thursday. Though the movie is releasing worldwide on Friday, the makers decided to release it a day before in India and announced Paid Preview shows.

Venom: The Last Dance Sells 35K Tickets in Top Chains For Paid Previews

Directed by Kelly Marcel, Venom: The Last Dance has sold a total of 35000 tickets in the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis, only for the paid previews on Thursday. The movie has sold 27000 tickets in PVR Inox while Cinepolis contributed 8000 tickets.

So far the movie has collected Rs 1 crore with its pre-sales. If walk-ins help, the movie is expected to collect Rs 3 crore on Thursday as its paid previews.

Venom: The Last Dance Will Heavily Depend On Word-of-mouth

The superhero movie has to open with banger word-of-mouth to work exceptionally at the box office. Though it is expected to open with Rs 5 crore on Friday, it's still not enough for a franchise like Venom.

The Hollywood biggie will rely majorly on spot booking. As usual, Venom 3 will grab more audience in the South region than the North belt. It will be interesting to see how the Marvel movie will fare after the first weekend. It will face a massive dent with the Diwali releases- Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Amaran, and others at the box office. For the unversed, Venom: The Last Dance is the final part of the franchise.

Watch Venom: The Last Dance Trailer

