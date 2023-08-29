SEVENTEEN's Vernon's sister Sofia Chwe and RIIZE member Anton's old photos resurface leading to dating rumors

SEVENTEEN member Vernon's sister Sofia Chwe and Anton of RIIZE are gaining attention for their friendship. An online community post shared photos of Sofia Chwe and Anton which seemed to have been deleted from the former's Instagram feed. Many find the pictures adorable however some wonder if the two ever dated each other.

Vernon's sister Sofia Chwe and Anton of RIIZE caught up in dating rumors

The SM Entertainment boy group RIIZE will soon be making their debut in September. Since the members have been showing their talent through social media posts, the 2023 KCON LA performance of the pre-release song Siren, and many other activities, the fans are captivated by the charisma of the boys. Recently, the maknae of the group Anton is gaining attention for his friendship with Sofia Chwe, the younger sister of popular K-pop idol Vernon of SEVENTEEN. She is a YouTuber and singer. Some allegedly deleted Instagram photos of Sofia Chwe were shared by a netizen on an online community platform, where they are seen wearing the same bracelets, leading fans to wonder if they ever dated each other.

Snapshots of the comment section of the same post were also shared where a friend seemingly asked her if she received the bracelet from Anton. To which she replied, "I stole it", and an account replied with a sad face emoticon which seemed to be Anton's page. Many fans said that the two are adorable and they could just have been friends. However, SM Entertainment has not responded to the rumors yet.

Advertisement

RIIZE Anton and Sofia Chwe

It is no surprise that Anton and Sofia Chwe have been friends. They have been spotted on social media posts multiple times, there is a picture of the two with the Hot singer Vernon which is currently going viral among the common fans of SEVENTEEN and RIIZE. Fans are surprised that this infamous picture had Anton in it this whole time, however, they were not aware of it since he was announced as a SM Entertainment trainee only recently. They were born in the year 2004 and recently graduated from high school. It is allegedly said that the two attended the same high school and turned into friends there.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Vernon confirmed to make his solo debut with a mysterious poster