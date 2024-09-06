Vasco Da Gama OTT release: When and where to watch Nakkhul’s Tamil fantasy comedy flick

Nakkhul's Tamil fantasy comedy movie Vasco Da Gama is making its way to the OTT space after releasing in theaters on August 2, 2024. The movie, directed by RGK (RG Krishna), also has KS Ravikumar in a key role.

After releasing in theaters last month, the film is now available to stream on both Amazon Prime Video and Aha Tamil from September 6, 2024, i.e., today. The lead actor himself posted the announcement on his official handle, which read, “The Hilarious Entertainer for this weekend has arrived. Gather up your family and friends for Vasco Da Gama. Now Streaming on Prime Video India & Aha Tamil.”

Check out the official post by Nakkhul here:

The movie Vasco Da Gama is set in a fictional world where society is inverted. This means that what is considered good turns out bad and vice versa. In this fantasy world, Vasudevan, a young and honest man, struggles with his life.

Things start to take a momentous turn when a personal tragedy makes its way into his life, making him end up in prison. However, the prison is known to be a paradise for criminals. The rest of the movie focuses on how Vasudevan tries to navigate through the hurdles he faces in the bizarre world and how he manages to reunite with his love interest despite facing various challenges in life.

The film also tries to explore the morality that exists inside the absurd, backward society in a humorous narrative. Other than Nakkhul, the film also has actors like K.S. Ravikumar, Arthana Binu, Vamsi Krishna, Anandraj, Mansoor Ali Khan, Munishkanth, Redin Kingsley, Premkumar, T.M. Karthik, Badava Gopi, and many more in key roles as well.

Despite the strange narrative, the film did not fare well at the theaters and received negative reviews from critics as well.

The movie, written and directed by RGK, features cinematography and editing by NS Sathish Kumar and Tamil Kumaran. Moreover, Arun NV crafted the musical tracks and scores.

