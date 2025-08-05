34-year-old Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj passes away at 34 after battling jaundice

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of the death of an individual.

The Kannada film industry is facing a state of mourning as Santhosh Balaraj passed away on August 5, 2025. The Sandalwood actor was 34 when he took his last breath at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Santhosh Balaraj passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru

As per several reports, Santhosh Balaraj took his last breath on Tuesday at 9:45 am. The actor is said to have been suffering from jaundice for several weeks, during which the infection spread readily throughout his body.

The actor’s health is said to have been going downhill over the past weeks, and finally, he was moved to the ICU. However, quick medical attention couldn’t save him and ultimately led to his demise.

Who is Santhosh Balaraj?

Santhosh Balaraj is a Kannada actor and the son of Anekal Balaraj, a producer in Sandalwood cinema. His father had bankrolled films like Kariya 2, Kariya, and Jackpot.

The actor’s father had passed away at the age of 64 on May 15, 2022, after being involved in an accident. The producer had been hit by a motorbike rider while crossing the road after using the ATM.

The collision led the filmmaker to have a severe head injury, which finally resulted in his death. The bike rider had absconded from the accident location. Now, after 3 years since his death, Anekal’s son Santhosh has also passed away.

Santhosh was unmarried and had been living with his mother for several years.

Santhosh Balaraj’s movies

Santhosh Balaraj made his debut in cinema in the year 2009 with the movie Kempa. The film, bankrolled by his father, was an action thriller that had actors like Sai Dhanshika, Pradeep Rawat, Avinash, and more in key roles.

Between 2012-2013, Santhosh appeared in films like Olavina Ole and Janma. While the former was met with mixed reviews, Janma was critically lauded.

Later on, he appeared in a lead role for the gangster flick titled Ganapa. His last film was Kariya 2, which was released in 2017. The movie was a standalone sequel to Kariya (2003), which had Darshan Thoogudeepa in the lead.

ALSO READ: Malayalam superstar Prem Nazir’s son Shanavas passes away at 71 after battling kidney ailments