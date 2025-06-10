Prince and Family OTT Release: When and where to watch Dileep, Dhyan Sreenivasan’s sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film

Prince and Family was successful in delivering edge-of-seat entertainment as a true-blue Malayalam comedy film. The movie hit the big screens on May 9 and has become the sixth highest-grossing movie in Mollywood at the moment. After a mega run at the theaters, it has now locked on its OTT release date.

When and where to watch Prince and Family

Prince and Family will begin airing on Zee 5 from June 20 onwards. The streaming platform confirmed the same by dropping a formal announcement on their X handle.

Sharing a poster of the movie, they wrote, “With big laughs and little emotional explosions, winning over audience hearts — the first family hit of 2025, Prince and Family, streaming from June 20 on our very own ZEE5 Malayalam.”

Official trailer and plot of Prince and Family

The storyline of Prince and Family revolves around the life of an introverted bridal boutique owner named Prince. Besides fame at work, he is known to be quite the eligible bachelor in his town, with several women eyeing him as their suitor.

However, Prince rejects all and goes ahead to marry a woman who is a complete polar opposite to his personality and traits. The two have highly different personalities, and their match is not approved by his family.

What follows is not just unexplainable chaos within the family but also spurts of comedic moments as the newlyweds adjust to the happily dysfunctional family situated in rural Kerala.

Cast and crew of Prince and Family

Prince and Family stars Dileep, Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Johny Antony, and more in key roles.

It is written by Sharis Mohammed and is directed by Binto Stephen. Sanal Dev has composed the music.

