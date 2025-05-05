5 best Telugu comedy movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video: Jathi Ratnalu, Samajavaragamana, Om Bheem Bush and more

Telugu comedies never go out of style when it comes to the unmatched level of entertainment. If you’re on the lookout for such exciting comedy movies to watch on OTT, look no further, as we’ve got you covered.

Check out the 5 best Telugu comedy films, which you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

5 best Telugu comedy movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Jathi Ratnalu

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma

Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma Directed by: Anudeep K.V.

Anudeep K.V. Release date: March 11, 2021

Jathi Ratnalu revolves around the story of three young men who decide to leave their villages and migrate to the new city in search of opportunities and end up in decent jobs. However, unexpected twists, turns and maladies leave them in the middle of a huddle when a minister blackmails them for the theft of a lost mobile phone.

Manamey

Cast: Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty, Vikram Adittya, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore

Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty, Vikram Adittya, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore Directed by: Sriram Adittya

Sriram Adittya Release date: June 7, 2024

Manamey narrates the story of a man whose life turns upside down and becomes utterly chaotic as a little boy enters his world. While the two aren’t related, the new addition makes the man disruptive until he begins to find an iota of peace and calm with the latter.

Om Bheem Bush

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Preity Mukhundhan, Ayesha Khan

Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Preity Mukhundhan, Ayesha Khan Directed by: Sree Harsha Konuganti

Sree Harsha Konuganti Release date: March 22, 2024

Om Bheem Bush sees the arrival of three scientists in an obscure village for the hunt of an alleged treasure. The trio lands up in the infamous haunted palace in the search for this wealth. What follows are comical and rather perplexing situations that lead them not only in their quest but also uncover a dark secret.

DJ Tillu

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Pragathi

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Pragathi Directed by: Vimal Krishna

Vimal Krishna Release date: February 12, 2022

DJ Tillu is a crime comedy that narrates the story of a young man who always aspired to become a disc jockey. Life for him runs smoothly until he meets a girl named Radhika and falls for her. The rest of the film navigates how this new relationship goes through unexpected complications, including a crime being carried out right under their nose.

Samajavaragamana

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Naresh, Pramodini, Srikanth Iyenger

Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Naresh, Pramodini, Srikanth Iyenger Directed by: Ram Abbaraju

Ram Abbaraju Release date: June 29, 2023

Samajavaragamana narrates the life of a clerk who tutors both his father and tenant after the two of them incessantly fail to clear their basic educational degrees. However, the comic highlight of the story comes about when they fall for the same woman, leading to unexpected and bone-tickling situations.

