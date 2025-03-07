New Telugu OTT releases this week: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel to Sharwanand’s Manamey

Telugu movies have been flowing into OTT space every week and a line of releases are here yet again. Now, let’s take a look at the new films you can check out this week.

New Telugu OTT releases to watch this week

1. Thandel

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran

Where to watch: Netflix

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel is finally available to stream on OTT after its release on February 7, 2025. The movie tells the tale of a fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters.

Now, the man has to face the trials on his way to escape from them and return home to his love. The movie is based on a real-life incident encountered by a man from the Srikakulam region.

2. Baapu

Cast: Brahmaji, Aamani, Srinivas Avasarala, Sudhakar Reddy Kethiri, Dhanya Balakrishna, Racha Ravi

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The movie Baapu is a satirical comedy-drama based on real-life events. It offers a humorous take on life in a village setting and showcases the daily struggles faced by its people.

The film highlights the livelihood of a farmer, his sacrifices, and his fight for survival while also maintaining strong family bonds. It authentically captures the realities of rural life. While Baapu is described as a dramatic tale, it is expected to have a fun and lighthearted tone in its narration, despite depicting a contrasting tragedy within its story.

3. Manamey

Cast: Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty, Vikram Adittya, Vennela Kishore, Seerat Kapoor, Thrigun, Sachin Khedekar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Manamey, starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty, is finally available for streaming after releasing in theaters on June 7, 2024. The romantic comedy flick features the tale of a happy-go-lucky called Vikram.

After coming to know that his close friend Anurag has died, Vikram is forced to become the caretaker of his son, Kushi. Coincidentally, Subhadra, a close friend of Kushi's mother, is also forced to take care of the child, sharing the responsibility with Vikram. The rest of the movie focuses on how the duo manages their situation together.