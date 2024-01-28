8 peppy South Indian party songs that'll get you grooving; From Oo Antava to Rowdy Baby

If there’s one thing that is undeniable about South Indian cinema, it is that nobody makes party numbers quite like the people down south. From head-bopping beats to sizzling special songs, South India has produced some of the best party songs ever made.

So, grab your headphones, turn the bass up, and tune into these 8 peppy South Indian party numbers from Samantha’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava to Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s electrifying Rowdy Baby, we’ve got it all covered.

8 best South Indian party numbers to groove to:

1. Kaavaalaa (Jailer)

This viral song from Rajinikanth’s Jailer set the dance floors on fire across the country, with fans and celebrities dancing to its tunes. The music for Kaavaalaa was composed by the ever-so-bankable Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics from Arunraja Kamaraj. But it was Tamannaah, with her sizzling dance moves, choreographed by dance master Jani who stole the show.

2. Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe (DJ Tillu)

DJ Tillu’s here and he’s ready to get the party started. One of the most entertaining songs of 2022, that was unique in every sense, right from its composition and choreography to even the lyrics. Ram Miriyala not only composed the music for this dynamic number but also lent his voice to it, aided by lyrics from Kasarla Shyam.

3. Ra Ra Rakkamma (Vikrant Rona)

This song from the highly acclaimed Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona featured a gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez. The catchy tune from Ajaneesh Loknath and the groovy steps choreographed again by Jani Master, made this song an instant party hit, with fans across the country imitating the dance steps.

4. Oo Antava (Pushpa: The Rise)

A list featuring the best South Indian party numbers is not complete without Allu Arjun and Samantha’s fiery Oo Antava. The song has all the elements of a catchy blockbuster tune, from start to finish. With thought-provoking lines from Chandrabose, Devi Sri Prasad’s amazing music, and the seductive voice of Indravathi Chauhan, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is an irresistible party number.

5. Saami Saami (Pushpa: The Rise)

Another party number from Pushpa, and can you blame us? The movie had some absolute party-worthy chartbusters and Saami Saami is no less. There have been many hero adoration songs to emerge from South India, but Saami Saami stands out for its colorful storytelling, and of course again, Devi Sri Prasad’s lively tunes.

6. Kudukku (Love Action Drama)

If this isn’t in your Party playlist, then you’re doing it wrong. Kudukku is a feet-tapping, ground-stomping, leg-shaking absolute monster of a party song. Whether you understand the lyrics or don’t understand them, you will catch yourself moving to the tunes of the beat and saying, “On the floor baby, hit it…”.

7. Rowdy Baby (Maari)

This peppy dance number from Rowdy Baby features Dhanush and Sai Pallavi at their absolute dancing best. With unforgettable lines like “Talk me Talk me”, written by Poetu Dhanush and also sung by Dhanush, it is no surprise that Rowdy Baby has over 1.5 Billion views on YouTube, making it the 5th most watched Indian song on the platform, according to Sacnilk. And like always, Anirudh once again elevates the song with his lively beats.

8. Kalasala Kalasala (Osthe)

Kalasala Kalasala, sung by the legendary L. R. Easwari features Mallika Sherawat in a dazzling avatar. This energetic dance number composed by Thaman S, was one of the first songs from the music composer to go viral.

