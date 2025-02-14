5 South love story movies to watch on OTT for Valentine’s Day if you’re committed; Premalu, OK Kanmani, and more

Another February 14 has arrived and it surely is a special moment for couples all around. Celebrating the occasion of love, from roses to chocolates and hugs, here’s a list of South love story movies on OTT that are meant to make your date night all the more special for Valentine’s Day.

South love story movies to watch on Valentine’s Day if you’re committed

1. Premalu (Malayalam)

Cast: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The movie features the tale of Sachin, a graduate who aspires to move to the United Kingdom but due to circumstances, he shifts to Hyderabad for a short while.

In the city of Hyderabad, Sachin coincidentally meets Reenu, with the rest of the movie focusing on whether they will fall in love or have a fallout.

2. Sita Ramam (Telugu)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Vasudev Menon

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar

The movie, which is set in 1964, features the tale of Lieutenant Ram, an orphaned army officer. After claiming to have no family, he starts getting anonymous love letters from Sita.

Sparking curiosity within him, Ram sets out to find his Sita, setting up the rest of the movie. The bittersweet tale makes the film an apt example of South Indian love story movies.

3. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello—Side A (Kannada)

Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Achyuth Kumar, Pavitra Lokesh, Avinash

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie tells the tale of Manu and Priya, a young couple who dream of leading a better life after marriage.

However, in hopes of gaining a large sum of money, Manu admits to a hit-and-run case, originally done by a wealthy person’s son. Being trapped in jail and waiting for his love makes the rest of the film, focus on what happens in their life next.

4. OK Kanmani (Tamil)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar/Amazon Prime Video

Talking about romantic movies and not including Mani Ratnam would be a serious sin. The 2015 movie OK Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead role focuses on a young couple who indulge in a live-in relationship.

The movie focuses on how relationships have changed over the years yet carry the same emotion.

5. Ante Sundaraniki (Telugu)

Cast: Nani, Nazriya Nazim, Naresh, Rohini, Nadhiya, Azhagam Perumal, Harsha Vardhan

Where to watch: Netflix

A fun yet romantic comedy from South love story movies would be Nani and Nazriya starrer Ante Sundaraniki. The movie features the tale of Sundar and Leela, two lovers who hail from orthodox families and have different religious backgrounds. How they unite and the lies they tell for the same sets up the movie.