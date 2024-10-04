Who is Mamitha Baiju? Premalu actress who’s sharing screen with Vijay in his alleged final film Thalapathy 69

Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final movie, Thalapathy 69, is scheduled to commence filming on October 5, 2024. The movie, directed by H Vinoth, is anticipated to be an action film with a subtle political undertone.

As the makers announced the cast list of the film, it was confirmed that Premalu sensation Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju is set to play a key role in the film. Here’s a quick look at the actress’ filmography over the years.

Who is Mamitha Baiju?

Mamitha Baiju is an Indian actress mostly known for her works in Malayalam cinema. The 23-year-old actress made her film debut back in 2017 with the movie Sarvopari Palakkaran, co-starring Anoop Menon, Aparna Balamurali, and Anu Sithara.

The actress went on to play supporting roles in several films, including Honey Bee 2: Celebrations with Asif Ali, Dakini, Varathan with Fahadh Faasil, Kilometers and Kilometers with Tovino Thomas, and many others.

However, it was her roles in films like Operation Java and Kho Kho that made her a prominent face in Malayalam cinema. Her popularity soared with the 2022 film Super Sharanya, directed by Girish AD, where she played the role of Sona Thomas.

Furthermore, the actress appeared in movies like Pranaya Vilasam and Ramachandra Boss & Co., and her sensational film Premalu which released earlier this year.

Mamitha has already made her debut in Tamil cinema with the GV Prakash Kumar starrer Rebel and is also playing a lead role in Vishnu Vishal’s next movie. Additionally, she has also lent her voice to Krithi Shetty in the Tovino starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM).

Now, the talented actress is all set to begin her next project with Thalapathy Vijay, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. The makers recently conducted a puja ceremony with the main cast, including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Narain. Additionally, they have announced that the film will commence shooting from October 5 onwards.

Check out the official post by the makers of Thalapathy 69:

