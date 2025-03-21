4 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week: Officer On Duty, Orumbettavan and more

This week brings a fresh lineup of Malayalam films on OTT. Whether you love action, drama, or comedy, there’s something for everyone. Missed them in theaters? Now’s your chance to watch from home. From Officer On Duty to Orumbettavan, here are four films to check out.

Malayalam films to watch on OTT this week

1. Officer On Duty

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair

Director: Jithu Ashraf

The Malayalam action thriller Officer On Duty hit theaters on February 20, 2025. The film follows Circle Inspector Harishankar, a strict officer in Kochi, as he takes on a fake gold jewelry case. His investigation uncovers shocking truths, leading to a gripping police drama. Crime thriller fans can now watch it on Netflix.

2. Orumbettavan

Cast: Indrans, Johny Antony, Sudheesh, Dayyana Hameed

Director: Sugeesh Dhekshina Kashi

The Malayalam drama Orumbettavan hit theaters in January 2025, receiving a lukewarm response but earning praise for its storyline. Now available for streaming on Manorama Max, the film follows Pappan, a scrap collector, who is forced to care for his niece after a tragic incident. His life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with his longtime rival, a blacksmith. Despite their differences, both men struggle against societal hardships in a world that constantly tests them.

3. Pani

Cast: Joju George, Abhinaya, Seema

Director: Joju George

The 2024 Malayalam action thriller Pani was praised for its emotional storyline. Now streaming on Simply South, the film follows Giri, a devoted family man whose peaceful life is shattered by two criminals. As they threaten his loved ones, Giri is forced to defend them. Pushed to his limits, he unleashes his fury, resorting to violence in a desperate fight for justice and survival.

4. I Am Kathalan

Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor, Lijomol Jose, Dileesh Pothan

Director: Girish A.D.

The Malayalam crime thriller I Am Kathalan, which hit theaters in 2024, received mixed reviews and performed averagely at the box office. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film follows Vishnu, a struggling college student facing academic setbacks and a failing relationship. Pushed to his limits after a clash with his father, he seeks revenge by hacking his father’s company under the alias Kathalan. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when a skilled ethical hacker challenges him.

