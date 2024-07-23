Top 7 Tamil romantic movies on OTT: Suriya starrer Vaaranam Aayiram to Vijay Sethupathi’s Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Tamil romantic movies have a special way of bringing to life heartwarming and soothing love stories that leave us wanting more. They charm us and provide a delightful cinematic experience.

Taking note of such iconic movies from Tamil, here are some of the best Tamil romantic movies that you can stream online right now.

Top 7 Tamil romantic movies to watch on OTT

1. Vaaranam Aayiram (2008)

Cast: Suriya, Simran, Sameera Reddy, Ramya, Deepa Narendran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Avishek Karthik, Prinz Nithik, Ajay Raj

Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Where to watch: Zee 5

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

A coming-of-age movie that successfully balances the emotions of romance and drama is the Suriya starrer flick Vaaranam Aayiram. The film follows the tale of an Indian Army Major who is on a flight to execute a surgical mission. On his way, he receives a phone call telling him that his father has passed away.

Inside the flight, the man starts to recollect all the memories over the years, from a child to an adult. The film along with offering one of the best love stories ever also highlights the unwavering bond a father should have with his son.

2. Mayakkam Enna (2011)

Cast: Dhanush, Richa Gangopadhyay, Sunder Ramu, Mathivanan Rajendran, Pooja Devariya, Zara Barring

Director: Selvaraghavan

Where to watch: Sun NXT

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Mayakkam Enna focuses on a story of passion and resurgence that magnificently showcases the importance of love in a person’s life. The film starring Dhanush in the lead role tells the tale of Karthik, a struggling wildlife photographer and an introvert who is unsuccessful in all areas of life.

Into his life, Yamini comes who starts off as his friend’s girlfriend but soon develops a special bond with Karthik. Eventually, their love story begins but only for it to turn sour after a twist of fate. Watch this gem of a movie with your loved one to make it a perfect movie night.

3. Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000)

Cast: Mammootty, Ajith Kumar, Tabu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abbas, Manivannan, Srividya, Raghuvaran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Shamili

Director: Rajiv Menon

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

A Tamil romantic film which is also a stellar musical is the multistarrer movie Kandukondain Kandukondain featuring Mammootty, Ajith Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Tabu in the lead roles. The film based on Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility, tells the tale of two sisters who are having their own trials with love.

Due to unforeseen circumstances and misunderstandings, both of them suffer from heartbreaks with the rest of the film showcasing their second chance at love.

4. Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016)

Cast: Silambarasan, Manjima Mohan, Baba Sehgal, Sathish Krishnan, Daniel Balaji, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nagineedu, R. N. R. Manohar, Anjali Rao, Krrish Menon, Velraj

Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Where to watch: Sun NXT

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

A romantic action movie that also explores elements of a road film is the Silambarasan starrer Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. The flick focuses on the story of a protagonist who is a carefree young guy and bike enthusiast.

Due to past experiences, the man stays away from romantic relationships until his sister’s friend starts living in his house to complete her studies. Over the course of time, they form a special relationship which leads them to go on a bike journey to Kanyakumari. However, things turn south when a group of adversaries are after them, putting their lives at stake.

5. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015)

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, R. Parthiban, Radhika Sarathkumar, RJ Balaji, Rajendran, Anandaraj, Mansoor Ali Khan

Director: Vignesh Shivan

Where to watch: Sun NXT

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

A fun romantic comedy film directed by Vignesh Shivan is the Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The movie depicts the story of Pandiyan who is an aspiring police officer at the request of his mother but is in secret an incompetent thug who manages his life with petty quotations.

His life takes a swift turn when he accidentally meets Kadhambari, who is a deaf girl and is in search of her father. In hopes of bonding with her, Pandiyan sets out to help her only to find out more about her past and help her in a humorous mission of vengeance.

6. 7G Rainbow Colony (2004)

Cast: Ravi Krishna, Sonia Agarwal, Suman Setty, Vijayan, Sudha, Sudeepa Pinky

Director: Selvaraghavan

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

A Tamil romantic movie that is likely to leave you in splits is the Selvaraghavan directorial flick, 7G Rainbow Colony. The film focuses on Ravi, an underachiever who often gets ridiculed and beaten by his father due to his incompetence. However, things start to change when Anita, a new girl in his neighborhood moves in, and the former falls in love with her.

Despite sharing a friendship and Ravi trying his best to woo her, Anita does not reciprocate. The rest of the film deals with how their lives turn out and the theme of the unrequited love a boy has for a woman.

7. Alai Payuthey (2000)

Cast: R. Madhavan, Shalini Ajith Kumar, Jayasudha, Swarnamalya, Vivek, Pyramid Natarajan, Raviprakash, Sriranjani, Venu Arvind

Director: Mani Ratnam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

A Mani Ratnam classic starring R Madhavan and Shalini Ajith Kumar is the feel-good romantic movie Alai Payuthey. The movie focuses on the story of two young people who inadvertently meet at a wedding and develop a love for each other.

Owing to conflicts with tradition and modernity, the couple decide to marry in secret and elope together. The rest of the movie focuses on the contrast a couple’s life has after marriage and how they deal with the tensions between them.

All the above-mentioned movies are some of the top picks from a long list of romantic movies in Tamil. Additionally, many more Tamil romantic movies on OTT with exciting stories explore the nuances of love, both from yesteryear and the latest times including Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Today, Thiruchitrambalam, and more.

