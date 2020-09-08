Allu Arjun offers condolences to Jaya Prakash Reddy's family; Samantha Akkineni, SS Rajamouli pay tribute

Pawan Kalyan, Samantha Akkineni, SS Rajamouli and Nani among others took to social media as they offered condolences to actor Jaya Prakash Reddy's family.

Tollywood celebrities like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Nani among others took to social media as they offered condolences to actor Jaya Prakash Reddy's family. The popular Telugu actor passed away today morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 74. Mahesh Babu who shared the screenspace last with Reddy in Sarileru Neekevvaru mourned actor's death: "Saddened by the passing of Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. One of the Telugu film industry's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Samatha Akkineni also took to the Instagram story and shared an image of Jaya Prakash Reddy along with crying emoticon. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli wrote: "Shocked and saddened to know about the sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. Had great times working with him. Thanks for entertaining us with your versatility by portraying some memorable comedy and villain roles over the decades. May your soul rest in peace."

Venkatesh Daggubati, who is shocked by the news tweeted, "I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend, Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. We were such a great combination of onscreen. Will definitely miss him. RIP. Praying for his family and loved ones."

Check out social media posts below:

Ram Pothineni expressed how much he will miss Reddy on the sets. He tweeted, "Dear #Jayaprakashreddy garu..thank you for keeping us entertained..was always in awe of you from the day I met you on the sets of Ready..Rest in peace now sir."

Dear #Jayaprakashreddy garu..thank you for keeping us entertained..was always in awe of you from the day I met you on the sets of Ready..Rest in peace now sir. Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 8, 2020

Tamil and Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy is known for his roles in films like Jayam Manade Raa, Chennakesava Reddy, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Narasimha Naidu, Gabbar Singh and Temper among many.

May his soul RIP!

