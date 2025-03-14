Lokesh Kanagaraj celebrates his birthday on sets of Rajinikanth’s Coolie; Shruti Haasan joins in on wishes

Lokesh Kanagaraj is celebrating his 39th birthday on March 14, 2025, with a party hosted on the sets of Coolie. The filmmaker was seen cutting his birthday cake in a recently surfaced video on social media.

While the director enjoyed the celebration on the sets, he also received birthday wishes on social media. Actress Shruti Haasan wished the director on his special day with a sweet post on X (formerly Twitter).

See the posts here:

Extending her best wishes to the director, Shruti Haasan wrote a birthday post that read, “Happy birthday, director Lokesh. It’s been awesome working with you. Thank you for the great times and movie magic! Have a blessed and beautiful birthday and year.”

See Shruti Haasan’s birthday wish:

Lokesh Kanagaraj was born on March 14, 1986, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The director holds a degree in MBA and was a bank employee before entering the world of filmmaking.

He began his career in cinema after directing a segment in the anthology film Aviyal. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his Stone Bench Creations and Bench Flix, the segment titled Kalam featured Deepak Paramesh in the lead role.

In 2017, the director made his mark with the flick Maanagaram and later went on to make the Karthi starrer blockbuster Kaithi. The latter also became the first installment in the director’s cinematic world, titled Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes films like Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

Apart from making the movie Master outside of his cinematic universe, it is said that the actor’s next venture, Coolie, will also be a standalone flick. The upcoming movie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is an action entertainer with the superstar touted to enact a negative-shaded character.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles.

Moreover, as reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, the film would also have Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Moreover, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Pooja Hegde (dance number).