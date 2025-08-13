Rajinikanth’s Coolie release goes insane as spurs Singapore firms announce holiday to watch Lokesh Kanagaraj film

With the release of Coolie just around the corner, excitement for Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film is at an all-time high. Adding to the buzz, a Singapore-based company has announced a paid holiday for its Tamil employees on the film’s release day, August 14, 2025.

Farmer Constructions PTE Ltd, the firm in Singapore, confirmed that it will not only give employees the day off but also provide first-day-first-show tickets. Additionally, each worker will receive 30 Singapore dollars as a food and beverage allowance, as reported by India Today. The company described the move as “an activity under workers welfare and stress management,” which has been widely appreciated online by fans in India and abroad.

Indian companies join in the celebration

Prior to the Singapore announcement, several companies in India had already declared holidays for Coolie’s release. SB MART, an Indian firm, announced it would remain closed from 7:00 am to 11:30 am on August 14. “Business will resume as usual from 11.30 am onwards. Sorry for the inconvenience caused,” said the company’s director, Krishan Prakash Nambiar, in a notice to customers.

In Tamil Nadu, a Madurai-based company declared a full-day holiday across all its branches to avoid a rush of leave requests to the HR department. The notice read, “On account of the release of Superstar SRajini’s movie Coolie, we have decided to declare holiday on August 14, 2025, in efforts to avoid piled up leave request to the HR Department. And also we are going to celebrate festival of 50th year of Rajinism like food to orphanage and old-age home and sweets to the public.”

Here’s why Coolie is making headlines worldwide

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is witnessing record-breaking advance ticket sales. The trailer release has intensified fan excitement, though the film has received an A certification from the Censor Board, raising concerns for Rajinikanth’s family audience as it may not be suitable for children.

Despite this, Coolie has already set a new record for the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film. Reports suggest the movie will be released in over 100 countries.

The film boasts a multi-star cast including Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. Coolie will face tough competition at the box office, releasing on the same day as Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.

