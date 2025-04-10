Throwback Thursday: Namrata Shirodkar shares unseen pic with 'favorite’ Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa on World Siblings Day

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar marked World Siblings Day with a heartfelt post that’ is now winning hearts online. Taking to social media, she shared an unseen throwback gold with her sister Shilpa Shirodkar. The photo captured a candid and cute moment between the two sisters, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their bond.

Namrata’s nostalgic post was a sweet celebration of sisterhood and added an emotional touch to the special day. In the picture, the two can be seen donning traditional Maharashtrian attire with matching golden jewelry. While Namrata completed her look with a nath, Shilpa kept it simple with just a bindi.

Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote, "Happy #SiblingsDay, my favourite person! (red heart emoji)." Soon after she made the post, Shilpa commented, "My strength, love you chintukli."

Take a look at the post below:

Sitara also took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with her brother Gautam on World Siblings Day. In the throwback photo, Sitara is seen playing with sand and stones by the beach while Gautam holds her close and hugs her as they pose for the picture.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Wouldn’t trade you for anything! Love you the most! #SiblingsDay." Soon after she made the post, Namrata and Shilpa took to the comment section to post their reactions.

Take a look at the picture below:

Namrata and Shilpa Shirodkar share a close and loving bond as sisters. Their relationship grew stronger after the loss of their parents. Both pursued acting but never let it affect their bond.

Namrata once said she admired Shilpa’s talent and never felt any sibling rivalry. They have always been the best of friends. Despite living in different places, they stay connected through regular calls and visits.

Shilpa often supports her brother-in-law Mahesh Babu’s films, while Namrata frequently shares her love for sister on social media. Even her daughter Sitara adores her aunt and once posted a sweet message during Shilpa’s time on Bigg Boss 18.

