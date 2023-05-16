EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged in June 2023; Details Inside

Varun Tej Konidela, son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu, is exploring various roles and genres on the professional front. However, his personal life has equally grabbed everyone's attention. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Varun Tej is all set to tie the knot with his Antariksham 9000 KMPH co-star Lavanya Tripathi.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding rumors have been doing the rounds on the Internet for a long time now. "Varun and Lavanya have decided to take their relationship a step ahead and are set to exchange rings in June. It will be an intimate affair followed by a wedding, by the end of this year. The wedding is going to be all things grand in the presence of industry's biggies," reveals a source to Pinkvilla.

In the past, Varun and Lavanya, both have been spotted spending time together at parties and family events. However, they always denied their dating rumors stating they are "just friends." Finally, Varun and Lavanya are all set to take the big leap.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to get engaged in June 2023

One of the most celebrated actors in the Tollywood film industry, Varun Tej, and Lavanya have worked together in the movies Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. In the past, a picture of Varun Tej and Lavanya from a common friend's birthday party took social media by storm. The party also had Sai Dharam Tej, Nithiin and his wife Shalini. For the unversed, Lavanya is also close friends with Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are Varun's cousins and they share a close bond.

On the work front, Gandeevadhari Arjuna was announced on Varun Tej’s birthday in January this year. The first look poster promises a thrilling action entertainer. The film’s release date is yet to be announced. The movie is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

He also has an untitled film, VT13, which will see Varun as an Indian Air Force pilot. Miss Universe 2017 Manushi Chhillar will also be part of the film. Samrat Prithviraj will be seen portraying the role of a radar officer. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a well-known ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film.

Now, all eyes are on Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej and we can't wait to see them as a beautiful couple soon!

We reached out to Varun Tej and Lavanya's representatives for confirmation. However, they chose not to comment.



