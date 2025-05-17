Vijay Deverakonda is 'not looking for a life partner' amid relationship rumors with Rashmika Mandanna?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have often made headlines due to dating rumors. However, in a recent interaction, the actor shared that he is not looking for a “life partner” at the moment.

In an interview with Filmfare, Vijay was asked about the qualities he seeks in a wife. He responded, “Currently not looking for a life partner.”

When asked directly whether Rashmika Mandanna fits the bill, he replied, “Any good woman with a good heart fits the bill.”

As Vijay Deverakonda continued the conversation, he was asked about frequently appearing alongside Rashmika Mandanna on-screen and how their chemistry has evolved. In response, the actor noted that they haven’t actually collaborated much yet.

He went on to say that he should do more films with her, calling Rashmika a talented actress and a beautiful woman. He concluded by adding that chemistry isn’t something he’s particularly concerned about.

Vijay Deverakonda’s comments on collaborating with Rashmika Mandanna come amid ongoing rumors of the duo reuniting on-screen. According to buzz, the actors are expected to pair up for the tentatively titled VD14, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

On the work front, Vijay is set to appear in the lead role in Kingdom, a spy thriller directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film marks the first installment of a planned duology.

The upcoming film was initially slated for a theatrical release on May 30, 2025, but due to recent India-Pakistan tensions, the makers have postponed it to July 4, 2025.

The film stars Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, with Satyadev in a supporting role. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the first single, Hridayam Lopala, has already been released.

