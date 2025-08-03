Friendship Day: Prabhas dances to Ek Niranjan with Rana Daggubati in Baahubali’s BTS video, don’t miss Anushka Shetty’s appearance

Baahubali is one of the most successful franchises in Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the two-part epic action film starred Prabhas in a dual role. The Baahubali series also featured Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and others. On the occasion of Friendship Day, an old video featuring Prabhas dancing to Ek Niranjan on the Baahubali set has caught our attention on social media.

Prabhas gets all goofy on Baahubali set in throwback BTS clip

On August 3, 2025, the official Instagram handle of the Baahubali movie dropped a behind-the-scenes clip from the set of the magnum opus. In the video, Prabhas can be seen grooving to the title track of his 2009 film, Ek Niranjan. His performance is hilarious to look at. The 45-year-old star also sings the song while performing the hook steps.

Don't miss Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty

Prabhas' co-star Rana Daggubati is sharing the moment with him. Both the actors can be seen enjoying the happy moment on the Baahubali set. They are sporting their costumes from the Baahubali series. Then, we also see actress Anushka Shetty walking into the frame. Anushka can be seen interacting with Prabhas on the set.

"Every day on set felt like #FriendshipDay," the caption reads.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Ek Niranjan starred Prabhas in the lead role alongside Kangana Ranaut. The 2009 Telugu action comedy also featured Sonu Sood and the late actor Mukul Dev.

All about the Baahubali series

In the Baahubali series, Prabhas played the roles of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali. Rana Daggubati was cast as Baahubali's older cousin and arrogant prince, Bhallaladeva. Anushka Shetty played Amarendra Baahubali's wife, Devasena. Ramya Krishnan was cast as Bhallaaladeva's mother, Sivagami Devi.

While the first part, titled Baahubali: The Beginning, was released in 2015, the second installment, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, hit the screens in 2017. The second part remained as the highest-grossing film of all time in India until Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On the work front, Prabhas is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The RajaSaab. The romantic horror comedy will arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

