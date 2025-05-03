Jana Nayagan: Vijay gets mobbed by fans in Kodaikanal as he makes rare appearance flaunting lean look

Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, before entering politics, has piqued interest and excitement among fans like no other. Currently, the actor is in Kodaikanal, where a significant portion of the H Vinoth directorial is being shot.

In a few videos that have emerged on social media, the actor was seen getting spotted by the locals and his fans while he was heading to the shooting spot. As they came closer to his car, Vijay was seen greeting everyone graciously.

Check out the video here:

However, it was his clean-shaven and lean look that grabbed attention. It seems to be one of his newer looks for Jana Nayagan and fans are left in a frenzy already to unearth what it actually could turn out to be on-screen.

Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay’s arrival at the Madurai airport for the shooting of Jana Nayagan was also met with a large fan turnout. The actor reached the city by travelling in his lavish private jet, which is estimated to be valued at Rs. 8 crores.

In other news, Vijay’s shift of profession from acting to politics was met with much curiosity and dismay from fans. Since he is at his peak in cinema, fans have been curious if there is any chance in the future that Thalapathy would return to films.

Back in October 2024, during an event for his political party, the actor revealed his two cents behind taking such a huge decision and revealed what made him switch his path.

In his words, “I have thrown away the peak of my career, and I have thrown away the salary... I'm here as your VIJAY with a trust on you all. I've come here with a strong mind; there is no looking back. This is not a gathering for social media. This is a mass gathering, not for cash. People all around the world are ready to support us.”

Coming back to Jana Nayagan, the film will be releasing during the time of Pongal next year and the makers have locked the release date of January 9, 2026 for the same.

