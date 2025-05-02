Good Bad Ugly Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Ajith Kumar starrer ends global run with Rs 242 crore gross collection

While early summer was filled with heavy-hitting releases, the Tamil flick Good Bad Ugly proved that entertainment with an edge still rules. Tamil star Ajith Kumar ’s action film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, wrapped up its theatrical run with a solid worldwide gross of Rs 242 crore, firmly establishing itself as one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2025.

At the box office, Good Bad Ugly’s journey began with explosive numbers right from Day 1. The film collected Rs 51 crore gross worldwide on its opening day and clocked an impressive Rs 188 crore in its first week. While the momentum slowed down over time, the final tally was nothing short of a massive success. In this huge collection, Tamil Nadu led the charge with a Rs 149.5 crore contribution, while the rest of India added Rs 27.25 crore. The real twist came from overseas markets, where the film earned a strong Rs 65.25 crore, making it a compelling success.

The film tells the story of a reformed gangster forced back into his old life after his son’s kidnapping. Good Bad Ugly blends chaos with style. Ajith’s powerful presence drives the narrative, but the supporting cast also elevates the film. Arjun Das’s double role as the antagonist impressed audiences in a big way. Telugu actor Sunil, in a refreshing friend role, added just the right amount of comic relief. Trisha Krishnan brought quiet strength, while Priya Prakash Varrier ’s negative role generated serious online buzz.

Unlike the intense, straight-laced storytelling often seen in popular director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s brand of action cinema, Good Bad Ugly dared to be messy and mad. The storytelling wasn’t always conventional, but that worked in the film’s favor. Especially for a summer audience seeking thrills and fun, this Ajith starrer was a true treat.

As the credits roll on its theatrical run, Good Bad Ugly exits with its head held high, grossing Rs 243 crore worldwide. It didn’t just collect crores — it collected countless hearts too. The summer belonged to many, but Good Bad Ugly's rollercoaster ride was simply unmissable.

