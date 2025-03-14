Good Bad Ugly plot REVEALED, fans compare Ajith Kumar starrer with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is set to hit the big screens this summer. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has been a hot topic ever since its announcement. As the release date approaches, new updates continue to surface. Recently, an alleged plot leak went viral on social media, prompting netizens to draw comparisons with other Tamil films.

The leaked plot synopsis of Good Bad Ugly reads, "A fearless don tries to change his ruthless ways and violent life to live peacefully with his family in society. However, his dark past and brutal actions continue to follow him. He faces them head-on and overcomes them. This is a tale of vengeance, loyalty, and the cost of power."

After reading the synopsis, netizens began comparing it to Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. In Vijay’s film, the protagonist runs a business and maintains a low profile to protect his family. However, his violent past catches up with him, forcing him to seek revenge on those who wronged him. Fans find this storyline strikingly similar to Good Bad Ugly.

Take a look at the reactions below:

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is set for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025. The film will hit theaters in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

The collaboration between Ajith and Adhik was first discussed in 2019, but the project materialized only after the actor wrapped up Thunivu and Adhik completed Mark Antony. With a reported budget exceeding Rs 300 crore, Ajith is said to be receiving Rs 150 crore for his role.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Shine Tom Chacko. Filming spanned across Hyderabad, Spain, and the UK, concluding in December 2024. While most details are under wraps, it is confirmed that Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights.

