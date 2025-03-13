Master vs Mankatha: Would you rather watch Thalapathy Vijay starrer or Ajith Kumar’s flick if both released on same day? Vote
If released on the same day, would you rather watch Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master or Mankatha starring Ajith Kumar? Vote here!
Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie Master and Mankatha starring Ajith Kumar are two iconic flicks in both the superstars' careers. However, which movie would you choose to watch if they were released on the same day?
Cast your votes here:
The movie Master starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role was released in theaters in 2021. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial featured the story of a college professor JD who is an alcoholic.
In a twist of fate, the man is recruited to become the teacher at a juvenile home which changes his life for good. What happens at the juvenile home and the challenges he faces set up the entirety of the film.
Aside from Vijay, the film also has actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri G Kishan, and more in key roles.
Watch the teaser here:
On the other hand, Mankatha starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role is an action thriller, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie features the tale of a disgraced cop under suspension who joins a heist team to steal cricket betting money.
However, things take a stark turn when a series of double-crosses and twists take place. With AK in the lead, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Ashwin Kakumanu, Vaibhav Reddy, Premji Amaren, and more in pivotal characters.
Check out the trailer:
On the work front, Ajith Kumar is next set to appear in the lead role for the film Good Bad Ugly, slated to release on April 10, 2025. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is set to appear in his alleged last flick titled Jana Nayagan.
POLL: Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Yash or Jr NTR; who according to you is the biggest Pan-Indian star? VOTE