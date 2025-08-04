Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are getting divorced after nearly 3 years of marriage? Actress deletes photos with husband

Actress Haniska Motwani tied the wedding knot with Sohael Khaturiya in 2022; however, it seems they might be heading for a divorce, with her Instagram handle fueling the speculations.

Is Hansika Motwani heading for a divorce from Sohael Khaturiya?

On her Instagram, Haniska Motwani has deleted the pictures of her husband, Sohael Khaturiya. While both the actress and her husband are yet to respond to the rumors, Hindustan Times has reported that she has been living with her mother for quite some time.

On the other hand, her husband, Sohael, hasn’t posted anything since 2023 and did not delete any posts of theirs together.

Apparently, Hansika Motwani has been silent on her social media space since July 18, 2025. With no story updates either, many seem to believe that she and her husband are heading for a divorce.

While more details about the same haven’t been revealed, reports suggest that Hansika moved in with Sohael, who was staying with his parents. Initially, things seemed smooth, but it is speculated that the actress had issues adjusting to a big family.

This led the couple to move into another condo within the same complex, but things still seem troublesome for them to be together.

Hansika Motwani’s wedding with Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani got married to her longtime boyfriend, Sohael Khaturiya, back on December 4, 2022. Sohael had proposed to her under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, the same year, with Hansika sharing the special moment.

See the engagement moment here:

Their union had gone viral at the time, with a reality TV show called Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama even documenting the whole event.

For those unaware, Sohael Khaturiya is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, and this was his second marriage. The businessman was previously in a relationship with Rinky Bajaj, who was speculated to be a close friend of Hansika.

Moreover, it is also said that Hansika and Sohael were acquaintances before entering marriage. The actress’s brother and her husband were friends for many years.

