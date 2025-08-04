Who is Sohael Khaturiya's first wife? Meet Rinky Bajaj, best friend of Hansika Motwani

Sohael Khaturiya and Hansika Motwani’s married life has taken a major turn! The actress deleted all the pictures of her husband from her social media handle, hinting towards their separation. While fans are concerned about their marriage troubles, many are trolling her. This isn't the first time Sohael Khaturiya has made headlines for the failure of his marriage. Before Hansika, Sohael was married to Rinky Bajaj. Here's everything you need to know about Sohael Khaturiya's first wife.

Advertisement

Sohael Khaturiya was first married to Rinky Bajaj. Both tied the knot after a short stint of dating in 2016. As per their wedding video on YouTube, Sohael and Rinky met on Facebook and started dating after a while. Rinky mentioned in the video that she told her mother about her relationship, a month before her CA exam.

Interestingly, Hansika Motwani also attended their wedding ceremony. The actress can be seen enjoying all the ceremonies, including Sangeet and Haldi, in the video. Netizens claimed that Rinky Bajaj was Motwane's best friend. Sohael and Rinky couldn't remain together for a long time and parted ways after a couple of years.

When Hansika Motwane faced massive trolling for tying knot with friend Rinky’s ex-husband

Later, the Guardian actress announced Sohael Khaturiya as her fiancé and shared pictures of his dreamy proposal at the Eiffel Tower. The duo got married on December 4, 2022, in a grand ceremony. Reportedly, the two were friends for over 8 years before tying the knot. However, their wedding pictures faced massive trolling and backlash, with many social media users claiming she ruined her best friend Rinky’s life by stealing her husband.

Advertisement

While reacting to the allegations, both Hansika and Sohael called them baseless. “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity, ” said Hansika Motwani in the first episode of the 2023 reality show Love Shaadi Drama.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor tried to mend ways, camera followed them on ‘Patch-up trip’, revealed Kareena Kapoor Khan