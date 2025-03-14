Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan's period drama gets postponed; film to release on THIS day

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit is one of Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated films. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie has been facing multiple delays due to the veteran actor's political commitments. However, on the occasion of Holi, the makers shared an update and announced that the film has been postponed from its original release date of March 28.

Yes, you read that right! Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a new release date and will now hit the big screens on May 9. Making the announcement, the makers wrote on X, "The battle is set, and the fight for JUSTICE and DHARMA will be unstoppable! #HariHaraVeeraMallu charges into battle at breakneck speed, and NOTHING will alter the hunt this time."

"A saga of valor is all set to ignite the screens on May 9th, 2025. A POWER-PACKED ENTERTAINER is loading from @PawanKalyan Garu. Brace for the storm!" the post further read.

Take a look at the post below:

In 2019, producer A. M. Rathnam approached Pawan Kalyan for a film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. At the time, Kalyan was focused on politics. He agreed to the project after a look test in early 2020.

For the unversed, the film is set in the 17th century, featuring the Mughals and Qutb Shahis. In March 2021, the title was finalized as Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Initially planned as a single film, the makers later decided to release it in two parts. In 2024, they announced Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit. Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani is composing the music, and Gnana Shekar V. S. is handling cinematography. VFX is supervised by Ben Lock.

Bobby Deol replaced Arjun Rampal as Aurangzeb, while Nargis Fakhri took over the role of Roshanara. Meanwhile, Nidhhi Agerwal plays Panchami, the female lead.

Are you excited to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu in theaters this summer? Let us know in the comments below.