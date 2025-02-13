Box Office: With Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom out of the Eid 2025 race, it is Sikandar vs L2: Empuraan vs Hari Hara Veera Mallu

A massive box office clash is set to take the Indian box office by storm on Eid 2025 as three big films—Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu—are set to vie for audience attention. While these three movies belong to different industries—Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, respectively—they are being considered a true clash because all three will release in multiple languages, driving competition across the nation. Originally, the lineup also included Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, but its exit from the race has brought the battle down to three.

Salman Khan, the undisputed Bollywood entertainer, was last seen in Tiger 3. While the film performed decently, it didn’t quite meet the expectations attached to a Tiger franchise offering. With Sikandar, a high-octane action spectacle, he aims to deliver a blockbuster. Given his fierce fan base and the film’s wide-scale release, it is expected to open big across India.

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is the much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer. The film promises to explore the origins of his character, Abram Qureshi, and this factor alone is generating significant hype among audiences. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has a strong foundation thanks to the first installment’s massive success. Mohanlal’s last outing, Barroz, did not do well. With L2: Empuraan, he is looking to bounce back in a big way, and its pan-India release will be a key to that.

Pawan Kalyan faced a similar box office fate as Khan and Mohanlal with his last release, Bro, and that increases the stakes for his upcoming offering, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film, which has been delayed multiple times, promises a grand cinematic experience. It is a period-action drama set in the Mughal era and is directed by Krish.

With each of these superstars looking to prove their commercial value via a massive theatrical win, Eid 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest box office showdowns in recent years. Which film do you think will emerge victorious?

While Sikandar and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will arrive in theaters on March 28, L2: Empuraan will release a day earlier, on March 27.